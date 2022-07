BA.4 and BA.5 will soon be the dominant sub-variants of Covid-19 in Thailand, but have so far not been shown to cause severe illness, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Director-general Supakit Sirilak said on Monday that BA.4 and BA.5 caused more than 50% of all new Covid-19 cases over the past week.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts