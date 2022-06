BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Sciences unveils its test kits to measure the levels of a psychoactive substance from cannabis extracts.

The test kits were developed to measure tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels which the state caps at 0.2% by weight of cannabis-based products. Higher content is considered as narcotics.

