Inflation hitting Thai food manufacturers and food sellers hard

Satay vendor in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Satay street vendor in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




Inflation is taking a toll on food manufacturers and restaurant owners, forcing them to adapt to keep their businesses afloat even as consumers cut back on expenses. Soaring energy bills and the price of raw materials are making it hard for manufacturers and retailers to keep up with surging operational costs without adjusting their prices.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office recently reported that inflation rose 7.1% in May year-on-year, taking it to a 14-year high. The rate accelerated from 4.7% in April.

Thai PBS World

