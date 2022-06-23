Inflation hitting Thai food manufacturers and food sellers hard









Inflation is taking a toll on food manufacturers and restaurant owners, forcing them to adapt to keep their businesses afloat even as consumers cut back on expenses. Soaring energy bills and the price of raw materials are making it hard for manufacturers and retailers to keep up with surging operational costs without adjusting their prices.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office recently reported that inflation rose 7.1% in May year-on-year, taking it to a 14-year high. The rate accelerated from 4.7% in April.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





