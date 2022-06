PHUKET: The number of Covid-19 cases in Phuket has been rising over the last week, with more than half of local hospital beds now occupied, the provincial health chief said on Thursday.

Dr Koosak Kookiatkul said that on Wednesday 26 new cases were confirmed with RT-PCR tests and 294 others tested positive for the disease with antigen tests.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

