Pattaya police train for armed and angry drunken foreign tourists on Jomtien Beach









On June 22nd, 2022, Pattaya Police along with tourist police held a training session on Jomtien Beach specifically around dealing with armed, drunk, and aggressive foreign tourists.

The incident, which was a simulation and used all volunteers, including foreign volunteer actors as the victim and suspect, took place around mid-afternoon on Jomtien Beach near a smart safety emergency booth.

By Adam Judd

