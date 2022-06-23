Pattaya police train for armed and angry drunken foreign tourists on Jomtien Beach
On June 22nd, 2022, Pattaya Police along with tourist police held a training session on Jomtien Beach specifically around dealing with armed, drunk, and aggressive foreign tourists.
The incident, which was a simulation and used all volunteers, including foreign volunteer actors as the victim and suspect, took place around mid-afternoon on Jomtien Beach near a smart safety emergency booth.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News