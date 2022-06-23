June 23, 2022

Chiang Mai Chosen as Filming Site for ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’

4 hours ago TN
Motorcycle with sidecar on a bridge in Chiang Mai

Motorcycle with sidecar at Chiang Mai-Pai two stations bridge. Photo: pxhere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Northern province of Chiang Mai has been chosen as the filming location for “The Bachelorette Japan Season 2,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 7, 2022.

The Tokyo Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) collaborated closely with YD Creation, the company licensed by Warner Brothers and Amazon Prime Japan to produce “The Bachelorette Japan Season 2.” The reality television show was filmed in Chiang Mai, from October to December 2021, with the participation of sixty-five Japanese actors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

