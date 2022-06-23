Chiang Mai Chosen as Filming Site for ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Northern province of Chiang Mai has been chosen as the filming location for “The Bachelorette Japan Season 2,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 7, 2022.
The Tokyo Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) collaborated closely with YD Creation, the company licensed by Warner Brothers and Amazon Prime Japan to produce “The Bachelorette Japan Season 2.” The reality television show was filmed in Chiang Mai, from October to December 2021, with the participation of sixty-five Japanese actors.
