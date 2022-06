BANGKOK, June 22 (TNA) – The cabinet on Tuesday offered a five-year personal income tax break to the foreign actors who perform in Thailand.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the resolution was aimed at attracting foreign film crews to the country and promote the soft power of Thailand.

