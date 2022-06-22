Private Bus Operators to Cut Services Next Month
BANGKOK (NNT) – Private bus operators plan to reduce their transport operations starting from July 1 due to high fuel prices.
Thai Bus Business Association President Pichet Jiamburaset disclosed that private bus operators agreed during a meeting with transportation and bus companies to reduce operations on 143 bus routes by approximately 80% beginning July 1, 2022. He said the decision aims to ensure the survival of their businesses until the government approves a revised ticket fare structure in line with fuel costs.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand