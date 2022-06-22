June 22, 2022

Private Bus Operators to Cut Services Next Month

8 hours ago TN
Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Korat

Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Nakhon Ratchasima, in route from Bangkok to Si Sa ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Thailand News.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Private bus operators plan to reduce their transport operations starting from July 1 due to high fuel prices.

Thai Bus Business Association President Pichet Jiamburaset disclosed that private bus operators agreed during a meeting with transportation and bus companies to reduce operations on 143 bus routes by approximately 80% beginning July 1, 2022. He said the decision aims to ensure the survival of their businesses until the government approves a revised ticket fare structure in line with fuel costs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport

THAI Airways Forecasts Early Financial Rehab Exit

9 hours ago TN
Cats on a street in Bangkok

Cats Can Transmit COVID to Humans: Thai Researchers

1 day ago TN
Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok

Thailand Hosting This Year’s Global Summit of Women

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Korat

Private Bus Operators to Cut Services Next Month

8 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Owner of Japanese Sushi Chain Detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport After Fraud Claims

9 hours ago TN
Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport

THAI Airways Forecasts Early Financial Rehab Exit

9 hours ago TN
Angry dog with rabies

2-year-old child brutally attacked by dog in Pattaya, has over 200 stitches

9 hours ago TN
Inside a train of Bangkok's MRT Blue Line

Passengers asked not to flick long hair while on Bangkok’s sky train

9 hours ago TN