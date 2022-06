SAMUT PRAKAN, June 22 (TNA) – Metha Chalingsuk, the restaurant chain’s franchiser was detained by police at Suvarnabhumi Airport after returning from Dubai.

He will be brought for questioning in connection with the Daruma Sushi scam.

Source: tna.mcot.net

TNA

