June 22, 2022

THAI Airways Forecasts Early Financial Rehab Exit

9 hours ago TN
Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport

Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport. Image: Richard Vandervord.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways International (THAI) says it may be able to exit financial rehabilitation and resume stock trading sooner than initially predicted.

According to THAI’s chief of finance and accounting, Chai Eamsiri, the airline’s expenditure cuts and measures to streamline operations and financial performance will enable revenue growth. With these developments, the airline may be able to resolve its trading suspension issue with the Thai Stock Exchange (SET) before the 2025 deadline.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Korat

Private Bus Operators to Cut Services Next Month

8 hours ago TN
Cats on a street in Bangkok

Cats Can Transmit COVID to Humans: Thai Researchers

1 day ago TN
Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok

Thailand Hosting This Year’s Global Summit of Women

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Korat

Private Bus Operators to Cut Services Next Month

8 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Owner of Japanese Sushi Chain Detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport After Fraud Claims

9 hours ago TN
Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport

THAI Airways Forecasts Early Financial Rehab Exit

9 hours ago TN
Angry dog with rabies

2-year-old child brutally attacked by dog in Pattaya, has over 200 stitches

9 hours ago TN
Inside a train of Bangkok's MRT Blue Line

Passengers asked not to flick long hair while on Bangkok’s sky train

9 hours ago TN