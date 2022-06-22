THAI Airways Forecasts Early Financial Rehab Exit
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways International (THAI) says it may be able to exit financial rehabilitation and resume stock trading sooner than initially predicted.
According to THAI’s chief of finance and accounting, Chai Eamsiri, the airline’s expenditure cuts and measures to streamline operations and financial performance will enable revenue growth. With these developments, the airline may be able to resolve its trading suspension issue with the Thai Stock Exchange (SET) before the 2025 deadline.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand