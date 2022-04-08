Thai Airways Adds Boeing 777-300ERs to Meet Increasing Demand
BANGKOK (NNT) – To meet the increasing demand for flights after the easing of travel restrictions, Thai Airways International (THAI) will add three Boeing 777-300ERs to its fleet by the end of this month.
Thai Airways has announced the lease of three Boeing 777-300ERs for its Bangkok-London route, in order to increase capacity and meet rising demand following the lifting of travel restrictions in most countries. According to the airline, two aircraft arrived in Thailand on Wednesday (6 Apr), while the remaining one will be delivered by the end of this month.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand