BANGKOK, April 8 (TNA) – The Department of Land Transport raised nearly 30 million baht when it auctioned off two auspicious license plate numbers.

The “รวย8888” (rich 8888) license plate number was put up for auction with its opening price of 1.5 million baht. The auction ended with the final bid price of 11.1 million baht.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts