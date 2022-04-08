April 8, 2022

Thailand abstains in vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

48 mins ago TN
London protests against war in Ukraine

Protests against war in Ukraine in London, England (UK). Photo: Garry Knight / flickr. CC0 1.0.




Thailand, highlighting “inclusivity”, abstained from a vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council over its aggression against Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

Thailand was among 58 nations, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, which abstained from the vote. 93 countries, such as Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, and the United States, voted in favour, while 24 countries, including China, Iran, Lao PDR and Vietnam, voted against the move.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

