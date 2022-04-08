Thailand abstains in vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council
Thailand, highlighting “inclusivity”, abstained from a vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council over its aggression against Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.
Thailand was among 58 nations, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, which abstained from the vote. 93 countries, such as Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, and the United States, voted in favour, while 24 countries, including China, Iran, Lao PDR and Vietnam, voted against the move.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World