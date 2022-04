Three women have been arrested on charges of enticing young teenage girls into providing sex services for money, one of them the mother of one of the girls.

They were arrested when police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division searched three premises, in Saraburi and Chiang Rai, targeting members of a network luring young girls into prostitution.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts