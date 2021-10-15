Prayut hails arrival of Russell Crowe, film crew









The arrival of Hollywood star Russell Crowe to make a movie in Thailand, and his tweeted pictures and messages about Thais, the food and scenery brought pride to the nation, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared on Friday.

Crowe has shared complimentary pictures and messages about his experience during his stay in quarantine in Phuket ahead of filming a Vietnam War era movie called The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





