  • October 15, 2021
Prayut hails arrival of Russell Crowe, film crew

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The arrival of Hollywood star Russell Crowe to make a movie in Thailand, and his tweeted pictures and messages about Thais, the food and scenery brought pride to the nation, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared on Friday.

Crowe has shared complimentary pictures and messages about his experience during his stay in quarantine in Phuket ahead of filming a Vietnam War era movie called The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



