  • October 15, 2021
Prayut reasserts Thailand is ready to reopen and revive its tourism scene

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Thailand’s prime minister has reasserted the country’s readiness to reopen to foreign visitors, and thanked all parties for their efforts leading up to this point. He also asked foreigners residing in Thailand to help spread the word about the country’s readiness.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said there were many details about preparations and collaborations that need to be undertaken by the government sector, private sector and the general public in order for country reopening to be realized on November 1. Among the measures that will be implemented include those aimed at creating confidence for foreigners looking to come to Thailand, and those aimed at reinforcing the readiness of Thailand in hosting the visitors. The prime minister said the time that remains until reopening will be used to evaluate the lifting of restrictions imposed on various activities, which will only be made in adherence to public health considerations.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



