  • October 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Taxi drivers can…

Taxi drivers can get free cabin partition installed throughout October

Taxi drivers can get free cabin partition installed throughout October

Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport continues to provide free installation of cabin partitions for taxis, to protect drivers and passengers from airborne pathogens. Taxi drivers can make installation appointments in Bangkok throughout October at no cost.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) said it would continue providing free installation of cabin partitions for taxis throughout October, or until the current supply runs out.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.