Taxi drivers can get free cabin partition installed throughout October









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport continues to provide free installation of cabin partitions for taxis, to protect drivers and passengers from airborne pathogens. Taxi drivers can make installation appointments in Bangkok throughout October at no cost.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand





