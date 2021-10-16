Nakhon Si Thammarat quiet after being declared a COVID-19 ‘dark red’ province









The Muang district of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has fallen quiet, with about half of the shops shuttered, light traffic and fewer people in public venues, after the province was designated as a “maximum control and restrictive” or “dark red” zone by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, due to a recent surge in new COVID-19 infections.

More checkpoints have been set up on main roads in the township, such as on Karome and Ratchadamnoen roads, with police and health officials carrying out random COVID-19 tests among passengers on public transport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World





