Hospitals in Nakhon Si Thammarat stop using China’s Lepu ATKs due to high error rate
The provincial health chief of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has ordered all state-run hospitals in the province to stop using the Chinese-made Lepu rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) due to a high percentage of inaccurate results.
Dr. Charaspong Sukree, the provincial health chief, 1,000 people in Thung Yai were tested using Lepu ATK’s, which produced 187 positive results for COVID-19. When this “infected” group was subjected to RT-PCR tests, only 92 turned out to be infected.
By Thai PBS World