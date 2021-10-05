  • October 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. South
  3. Hospitals in Nakhon…

Hospitals in Nakhon Si Thammarat stop using China’s Lepu ATKs due to high error rate

Hospitals in Nakhon Si Thammarat stop using China’s Lepu ATKs due to high error rate

COVID-19 antigen test. Image: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The provincial health chief of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has ordered all state-run hospitals in the province to stop using the Chinese-made Lepu rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) due to a high percentage of inaccurate results.

Dr. Charaspong Sukree, the provincial health chief, 1,000 people in Thung Yai were tested using Lepu ATK’s, which produced 187 positive results for COVID-19. When this “infected” group was subjected to RT-PCR tests, only 92 turned out to be infected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Daily New COVID Cases Drop below 10,000
News

Daily New COVID Cases Drop below 10,000

October 5, 2021
Thailand receives COVID-19 treatment cocktail units from Germany
News

Thailand receives COVID-19 treatment cocktail units from...

October 5, 2021
Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners starts next year
News

Collection of 500 Baht fee from foreigners...

October 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.