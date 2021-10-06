  • October 6, 2021
Bangkok warns households unprotected by riverbank barriers of overflow

Floods in Lat Krabang, Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.




ANGKOK, 5 October 2021 (NNT) – The water situation in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi calls for the continued exercise of caution, especially from October 7 to 10 due to an increased amount of water flowing into the Chao Phraya River from the Ping, Yom and Nan rivers. Meanwhile, heavy rain is forecast for Thailand’s Southern Region.

In the South, the monsoon wind has intensified and triggered heavy rains in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



