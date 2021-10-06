  • October 6, 2021
Migrants Receive Sinopharm Vaccine

ILO has approved a grant to support assistance for migrant workers affected by COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon. Photo: © ILO Asia-Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 5 (TNA) – The Thai Red Cross Society vaccinated migrants against COVID-19 with the vaccine doses that its Chinese counterpart donated.

Migrants of many nationalities visited the Relief and Community Health Bureau of the Thai Red Cross Society in Pathumwan district for the inoculation with the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinopharm. The Thai Red Cross Society offered the vaccine as the first jab for migrants in Bangkok and Samut Prakan.

