  • September 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Flood alert along…

Flood alert along river-sides and in low-lying areas in Bangkok and 8 central provinces

Flood alert along river-sides and in low-lying areas in Bangkok and 8 central provinces

The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge. Photo: Rikker Dockum.




People living along river banks and in low-lying areas in Bangkok and Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces are advised to brace for possible flooding from overflowing Chao Phraya and Pasak rivers from tomorrow until October 5th.

The flood alert was issued today (Thursday) by the secretary of the National Water Resources Directorate, Samroeng Sangphuwong.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Man Arrested for Shooting Teenager at Bangkok’s Rally
News

Man Arrested for Shooting Teenager at Bangkok’s...

September 30, 2021
Bangkok police to charge naked protester for indecent exposure in public
Bangkok

Bangkok police to charge naked protester for...

September 29, 2021
Floods killed 7, persist in 16 provinces
News

Floods killed 7, persist in 16 provinces

September 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.