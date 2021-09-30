Flood alert along river-sides and in low-lying areas in Bangkok and 8 central provinces









People living along river banks and in low-lying areas in Bangkok and Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces are advised to brace for possible flooding from overflowing Chao Phraya and Pasak rivers from tomorrow until October 5th.

The flood alert was issued today (Thursday) by the secretary of the National Water Resources Directorate, Samroeng Sangphuwong.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





