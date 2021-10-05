  • October 5, 2021
Couple arrested in Chiang Mai for subscription sex shows

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.




CHIANG MAI: Police have arrested a couple in their 30s for having sex in public places and charging people to view the videos online.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tavichai, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5, said on Tuesday police acted after a complaint that Satchukorn Sinrungruangsuk, 35, and Pichapat Pintasen, 37, had sex in front of a highway office on the Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in tambon Yang Nerng of Saraphi district.

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



