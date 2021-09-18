Cab drivers in Thailand plant vegetables on the roofs of their cars







New outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID this year have had a “devastating effect” on transport companies in Thailand, with thousands of taxi drivers handing over their vehicles to dealers and cab companies facing an extremely difficult financial situation.

According to executive Thapakorn Assawalertkul, the Ratchapruk and Bovorn cooperatives owe some 2 billion baht, or $60 million, and the government has so far offered no help in settling their debts.

Despite all these difficulties in the Thai nation, cab drivers are planting vegetables on the roofs of their cars in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People grow vegetables in a lot full of abandoned taxis, turned into a community garden, in Bangkok, Thailand. https://t.co/yFIMo9iHHk 📸: Andre Malerba pic.twitter.com/MBGtSBWHxl — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) September 13, 2021

Drivers from the two taxi companies mentioned above created “mini-gardens” on the roofs of their vehicles using black plastic garbage bags and bamboo branches to contain the soil.

These mobile gardens harvest tomatoes, cucumbers and beans, among other vegetables.

The streets of Bangkok were empty until recently and the taxi drivers had almost no customers, which is why many could not absorb the daily expenses, other drivers opted to return the cars and went to their villages in the interior of the country.

For now the “gardens” on the roofs of the cars do not generate any money, “they are more an act of protest and a way to feed the staff during these hard times”, Thapakorn concluded.

-Thailand News (TN)





