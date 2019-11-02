Sat. Nov 2nd, 2019

Turkey Says Will Send Daesh Prisoners to Home Countries

ISIS members in Iraq

ISIS members in Iraq. Photo: Vimeo.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday Turkey would send captured Daesh members back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.

“That is not acceptable to us. It’s also irresponsible,” he said of Europe leaving Turkey to deal with the prisoners alone. “We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries,” he told reporters, Reuters reported.

Turkey has captured some escaped Daesh members in northeastern Syria over the last month after it launched a military incursion there.

