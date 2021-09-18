  • September 18, 2021
14,109 new COVID cases, 122 deaths on September 18

Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand logged 14,109 new Covid cases and 122 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

Of the new cases, 13,255 were in the general population and 854 in prisons.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



