PHANG-NGA, Oct 15 (TNA) – Similan Islands reopened to tourists today but boat operators did not resume services right away due to high waves.

The office of the Mu Koh Similan National Park reopened Similan Islands from Oct 15 to Nov 15 2022 but the islands remained quiet because waves were too high for boat operators.

