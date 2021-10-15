Kompasu storm dies out but heavy rains still expected









BANGKOK (NNT) – Concerns about the effects of Kompasu have eased after the storm weakened into a depression and then a low-pressure area as it traveled over Vietnam. However, heavy to very heavy raining is still expected in Thailand until tomorrow due to the existing monsoon trough and strong monsoon winds.

The Meteorological Department has issued its 13th and final announcement on the Kompasu storm, which had already weakened into a low-pressure area covering upper Vietnam. This development will result in reduced rains in Thailand’s upper Northeast although the country as a whole will experience heavy rainfall for two more days because of an existing monsoon trough and monsoon winds. Heavy rain is forecast for the lower Northeast, the Central Region, Bangkok, and the Southern Region. Very heavy rain is forecast for the Eastern Region. People should remain cautious of flash floods and forest runoffs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand





