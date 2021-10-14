  • October 14, 2021
Curfew Hours Shortened to 11pm-3am

Busy Bangkok road at night. Photo: Pixabay.




BANGKOK, Oct 14 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will impose the new night-time curfew at 11pm-3am and reduce the number of dark red COVID control zones to 23 provinces on Oct 16.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the number of dark red (maximum and strict controlled) provinces would fall from 29 to 23. Those 23 provinces are Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachinburi, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram.

The number of red (maximum controlled) provinces would drop from 37 to 30.

