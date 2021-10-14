  • October 14, 2021
Ex red-shirt leader Jatuporn released on bail by Thai Appeals Court

Red Shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan during a UDD speech.Photo: KungDekZa. CC BY-SA 3.0.




After 97 days behind bars, former chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) Jatuporn Prompan was released from Bangkok remand prison this evening (Thursday) after the Appeals Court granted him bail.

Speaking to reporters and supporters in front of the prison, who had been expecting his release, the former red-shirt leader thanked the Appeals Court for showing him mercy and his supporters, mostly UDD members who, he said, had kept vigil in front of the prison since Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



