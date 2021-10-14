  • October 14, 2021
Quarantine being lifted for travellers from five countries from Nov 1

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




There will be no quarantine for fully vaccinated air travellers from five countries from Nov 1, and destinations in more provinces will also be opened to foreign tourists.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the CCSA resolved on Thursday to allow in fully vaccinated visitors from Britain, the United States, Germany, Singapore and China if they pass an RT-PCR test before arrival.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



