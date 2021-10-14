  • October 14, 2021
FTI Backs Government’s Plan to Reopen Country for Vaccinated Tourists

Visa on arrival’s queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) voiced support for the government’s plan to reopen the country for fully vaccinated tourists from November, indicating that tourism is a key to help drive GDP growth and sustain business confidence.

According to a televised speech of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday, Thailand must act quickly but still cautiously, and not miss the opportunity to entice some of the year-end and new year holiday season travelers.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said revenue from tourism will boost the domestic economy and that foreign visitors would help Thailand reach its GDP growth target of 0%-1% this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



