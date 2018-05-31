Thursday, May 31, 2018
Overnight stays banned on Similan islands

Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand
Tourists will be banned from overnight stays on the pristine Similan Island in the Moo Koh Similan National Park in Phang Nga province to protect marine resources.

The famous island will be available for day trips only. The policy will make it easier for authorities to protect natural resources, said Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine ecologist and chairman of the government’s committee to draft a national master plan for marine resources management.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN
BANGKOK POST

