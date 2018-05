PHANG NGA, 31st May 2018 (NNT) – Phang Nga residents have been warned of possible flash floods as more precipitation has been forecast this year.

Phang Nga Governor Charnsak Thawil today cited the need for the province to be well prepared during the rainy season after the Meteorology Department forecast continuous rainfall until mid-October.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand