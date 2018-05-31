Thief robs The Red Bull Bar and Guesthouse on Buddha Day, owner seeks assistance

On Tuesday, May 29th 2018, which is a religious holy day a brazen thief robbed the Red Bull Bar and Guesthouse at roughly 12:30PM.

The owner, Erik, states that the night before the man arrived and asked to rent a room but wanted to go out for one more drink before the bars closed at midnight. The cashier on duty agreed and gave him the key to the room but said would give the key to electric when he came back and take the payment. then. The man, who is a foreigner but has not been identified yet, said he would be right back but did not return. It is unclear if he provided identity to the guest house as he had not fully checked in yet.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News