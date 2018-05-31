Thursday, May 31, 2018
Home > Phuket > Phuket bus driver dies while repairing faulty brakes

Phuket bus driver dies while repairing faulty brakes

Servicemen at the bus terminal in Ubon Ratchathani
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: A bus driver died yesterday afternoon when his head was crushed under his vehicle as he carried out repairs on faulty brakes.

At 4:30pm yesterday (May 30), Lt Anuwat Khunkitti of the Phuket City Police and Kusoldarm rescue workers arrived at the scene, at a bus parking area located behind the Shell gasoline station on Thepkasattri Rd in Sapam, Koh Kaew, to find the body of Natthakit Bamrungrai, 25, from Kamphaengphet province with his head trapped between the rear-left wheel arch and tyre of the bus.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Parked motorcycles in Phuket

Couple get lucky with stolen ATM card, then get arrested

Breaking News

Phuket: Swiss man crushed to death as cement truck tips on Karon Hill

Jetstar Boeing 787 at Sydney Airport

Jetstar drops fuel surcharge

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close