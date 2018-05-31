Phuket bus driver dies while repairing faulty brakes

PHUKET: A bus driver died yesterday afternoon when his head was crushed under his vehicle as he carried out repairs on faulty brakes.

At 4:30pm yesterday (May 30), Lt Anuwat Khunkitti of the Phuket City Police and Kusoldarm rescue workers arrived at the scene, at a bus parking area located behind the Shell gasoline station on Thepkasattri Rd in Sapam, Koh Kaew, to find the body of Natthakit Bamrungrai, 25, from Kamphaengphet province with his head trapped between the rear-left wheel arch and tyre of the bus.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News