July 4, 2022

Two killed in fire after pickup truck overturns in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Two victims were killed in a fire after their pickup truck allegedly carrying chemical substances overturned in Bangkok this past weekend.

Pol. Lt. Col. Sarawut Suksawat from the Bangpongpang Police Station responded to a fatal road accident on Rama 3rd Road in Bangkok’s Yannawa District at 6:21 AM on July 2nd.

The accident occurred on a four-lane road near a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

