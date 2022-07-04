Two killed in fire after pickup truck overturns in Bangkok









Two victims were killed in a fire after their pickup truck allegedly carrying chemical substances overturned in Bangkok this past weekend.

Pol. Lt. Col. Sarawut Suksawat from the Bangpongpang Police Station responded to a fatal road accident on Rama 3rd Road in Bangkok’s Yannawa District at 6:21 AM on July 2nd.

The accident occurred on a four-lane road near a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

