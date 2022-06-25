June 25, 2022

Thai court dismisses AIS attempt to avoid fine imposed by telecom regulator

15 hours ago TN
Ais Thailand 4.5G

Ais Thailand 4.5G. Image: ais.co.th




The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld the lower court’s decision, confirming the legitimacy of an order, issued by the secretary-general of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), fining Advanced Info Service (AIS) 100,000 baht a day for a breach of regulations.

The mobile phone service provider, AIS, filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court, demanding the withdrawal of the order, issued regarding the pre-paid mobile phone service which was deemed, by the NBTC, to be in violation of a regulation regarding the standard of mobile phone services.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

