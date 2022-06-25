Thai court dismisses AIS attempt to avoid fine imposed by telecom regulator
The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld the lower court’s decision, confirming the legitimacy of an order, issued by the secretary-general of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), fining Advanced Info Service (AIS) 100,000 baht a day for a breach of regulations.
The mobile phone service provider, AIS, filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court, demanding the withdrawal of the order, issued regarding the pre-paid mobile phone service which was deemed, by the NBTC, to be in violation of a regulation regarding the standard of mobile phone services.
By Thai PBS World