Cannabis Prohibited in Thai Military









BANGKOK (NNT) – All three branches of the Royal Thai Armed Forces have been instructed to ban the use of cannabis among its ranks, as well as raise public awareness about the risks involved in cultivating and consuming the plant. Awareness orders were also issued to the Royal Thai Police and the Public Relations Department.

According to Defense Ministry Spokesperson Col Jittanat Punnothok, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is enforcing a strict ban on all recreational cannabis use among military personnel as well as any promotion of such use on social media.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

