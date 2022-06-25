June 25, 2022

Cannabis Prohibited in Thai Military

15 hours ago TN
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Photo: Uthen Smantai.




BANGKOK (NNT) – All three branches of the Royal Thai Armed Forces have been instructed to ban the use of cannabis among its ranks, as well as raise public awareness about the risks involved in cultivating and consuming the plant. Awareness orders were also issued to the Royal Thai Police and the Public Relations Department.

According to Defense Ministry Spokesperson Col Jittanat Punnothok, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is enforcing a strict ban on all recreational cannabis use among military personnel as well as any promotion of such use on social media.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand

2 days ago TN
Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

GrabBike Riders Seek Protection of Their Career

2 days ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

Wearing face masks is now voluntary in Thailand

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Korat villages hit by storm

15 hours ago TN
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Cannabis Prohibited in Thai Military

15 hours ago TN
Ais Thailand 4.5G

Thai court dismisses AIS attempt to avoid fine imposed by telecom regulator

15 hours ago TN
Street food in Thailand

Hundreds of street vendors on Na Jomtien Beach protest against new vendor-free zone measure

15 hours ago TN
Siam Paragon, a famous shopping center and department store in Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Full resumption of business, other activities allowed in Thailand

2 days ago TN