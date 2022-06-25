June 25, 2022

Hundreds of street vendors on Na Jomtien Beach protest against new vendor-free zone measure

Street food in Thailand

Street food in Thailand. Photo. Wikimedia Commons.




Hundreds of street vendors protested against the prohibition of selling food and items on the extended Na Jomtien Beach at the Na Jomtien Municipality on Friday, June 24th, claiming their livelihoods were ruined. However, the officials insisted the ban remained in place but would explore future options for the vendors, without giving specifics.

The protest took place at 11 AM yesterday, June 24th, 2022, at the Na Jomtien Municipality located in the Jomtien subdistrict of Sattahip, Chonburi. Roughly 300 street vendors gathered to illustrate their demand to continue selling in the extended Na Jomtien Beach area after five official agencies issued a statement to forbid selling and giving commercial services on the beach with a threat of legal action.

