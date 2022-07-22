22-year-old opens fire in Copenhagen shopping mall, leaving several dead and injured

A view over Copenhagen, Denmark, as seen from the Church of Our Saviour (Vor Frelsers Kirke). Photo: Kåre Thor Olsen. CC BY-SA 3.0.









Several people have died and others have been injured Sunday in a shooting that has taken place in a shopping center in Copenhagen, as reported by the Police of the capital of Denmark through its social networks.

The attack took place on the premises of Field’s, one of the largest shopping malls in the country, and was perpetrated by a 22-year-old “Danish national” who has already been arrested, as confirmed at a press conference by the chief inspector of the Copenhagen Police, Soren Thomassen, who has not detailed the number of victims.

A large number of armed officers were deployed to the scene after being alerted to the shooting, which caused dozens of people to flee in panic from inside the shopping area, as shown in images captured by local media.

Also medical personnel, several ambulances and firefighters have arrived at the gates of the enclosure to attend to the victims, and a helicopter has flown over the area, according to the Danish newspaper B.T.

For the moment, the young man is the only one arrested, although Thomassen has not ruled out that there are other people involved, although he pointed out that “we have no evidence, neither here nor now, to confirm that it was done in association with others”.

The inspector also did not want to reject that it is a “terrorist act”, and indicated that a large police deployment has been carried out, extending from Field’s to the rest of Copenhagen.

Witnesses to the shooting reported hearing between three and four shots. A person who was in the mall at the time of the shooting, told the Danish media DR that “I was with my three young children in the mall when I heard three or four shots, they were very loud. They sounded like gunshots fired next to the store, on the second floor.”

The Danish police have asked through their social networks for the cooperation of all those present, both customers and employees of the center, to send the authorities any images they may have captured of the attack.

British singer Harry Styles was scheduled to perform on Sunday night at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, located near the place where the shooting took place, where police presence has been reinforced.

The concert of Harry Styles, which has been canceled, was to begin at 8:00 p.m. For its part, the Royal Household has suspended an event it had planned for tonight.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





