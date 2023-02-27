Nakhon Pathom teen mother admits ‘stolen’ baby died, disposed of









A teenage mother who earlier claimed her 8-month-old baby was kidnapped in Nakhon Pathom province has now told police she accidentally dropped the child and it died of its injuries, and she dumped the body in a river.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday that the 17-year-old mother told interrogators on Sunday night that she unintentionally dropped her baby to the ground, and it died. She was left in shock, panicked and dropped the dead baby into the Tha Chin River, which was about 100 metres away from her husband’s home.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





