Nakhon Pathom teen mother admits ‘stolen’ baby died, disposed of

February 27, 2023 TN
A river in Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom

A river in Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom.Photo: Phong Phat G.




A teenage mother who earlier claimed her 8-month-old baby was kidnapped in Nakhon Pathom province has now told police she accidentally dropped the child and it died of its injuries, and she dumped the body in a river.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday that the 17-year-old mother told interrogators on Sunday night that she unintentionally dropped her baby to the ground, and it died. She was left in shock, panicked and dropped the dead baby into the Tha Chin River, which was about 100 metres away from her husband’s home.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

February 27, 2023 TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Border security boosted in Kanchanaburi as fighting erupts in Myanmar

February 25, 2023 TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Three Thai drivers, 14 illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Nakhon Sawan

February 23, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Pattaya Police Reportedly Find Bottles of Homemade Liquor at Warehouse After Fire

February 27, 2023 TN
Phang Nga Bay

Fire Destroys Diving Tour Boat in Phang Nga

February 27, 2023 TN
Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Two elephants rescued from sink hole in Kanchanaburi forest

February 27, 2023 TN
A river in Nakhon Chai Si District, Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Pathom teen mother admits ‘stolen’ baby died, disposed of

February 27, 2023 TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Police Look for Foreigner Slapped by Guard on Khao San Road

February 27, 2023 TN