Search for missing baby in Nakhon Pathom resumes for the third day

February 7, 2023 TN
Phra Pathom Chedi temple in Nakhon Pathom

The famous Phra Pathom Chedi temple in Nakhon Pathom. Photo: redlegsfan21 / flickr.




Officials from the Mirror Foundation, police and local officials, supported by a sniffer dog, continue their search for an 8-month-old baby boy, who has been missing from home in the Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom Province since Sunday.

The 16-year-old mother of the baby, Pilaiporn, reportedly told foundation officials and police that she suspects that her son might have been kidnapped from home by a stranger, wearing a yellow shirt, as claimed by her uncle.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

19-month-old girl saved from deep well, 18-hour overnight rescue

February 7, 2023 TN
People at Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet

Fire Guts Warehouse Near Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet

February 3, 2023 TN
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

6 million methamphetamine pills seized, five men arrested in Chiang Rai

January 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Thai PM Prayut Offers Condolences Over Losses in Turkey, Syria Quake

February 7, 2023 TN
Full Moon Party Sign Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan

More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan

February 7, 2023 TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Bangkok Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Bang Rak Marriage Registrations

February 7, 2023 TN
Guinness World Records logo

Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for Performing Largest Muay Thai Dance

February 7, 2023 TN