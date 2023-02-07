Search for missing baby in Nakhon Pathom resumes for the third day









Officials from the Mirror Foundation, police and local officials, supported by a sniffer dog, continue their search for an 8-month-old baby boy, who has been missing from home in the Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom Province since Sunday.

The 16-year-old mother of the baby, Pilaiporn, reportedly told foundation officials and police that she suspects that her son might have been kidnapped from home by a stranger, wearing a yellow shirt, as claimed by her uncle.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

