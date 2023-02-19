19-month-old girl saved from deep well, 18-hour overnight rescue
A 19-month-old girl who fell down a narrow well was finally lifted to safety after an 18-hour overnight rescue at a cassava plantation in Phop Phra district of Tak province.
Rescuers cleared the girl from the 13-metre well around 10.45am on Tuesday. She was shocked and upset but otherwise safe, and was later taken to Phop Phra Hospital.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
