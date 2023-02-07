Malaysian PM to visit Thailand During February 9-10

February 7, 2023
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Dudva.




BANGKOK, Feb 7 (TNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Thailand as guests of the Thai government during February 9-10, as part of introductory tour to ASEAN countries, according to Thai Foreign Ministry.

He will be meeting with Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 9.

