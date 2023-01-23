Malaysian PM to Visit Thailand for Security Talks Next Month

January 23, 2023 TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Vincent Liew (Pexels).




BANGKOK (NNT) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to visit Thailand on February 10 for talks with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon on security cooperation between the two nations.

This visit follows his recent trip to Indonesia, his first journey abroad since becoming Malaysia’s 10th leader. Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir earlier told reporters that Anwar would visit Singapore before traveling to Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



