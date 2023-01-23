No Legal Police Motorcade Allowed for Tourists: DPM Anutin

January 23, 2023 TN
Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 23 (TNA) – No police mtorcade and motorcycle escort service is allowed for tourists, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in response to a video clip, posted by a Chinese visitor, who claimed she paid for the special treatment, provided by officials from Suvarnabhumi Airport to her hotel in Pattaya.

Two traffic and one tourist police officers appeared in a video clip of the Chinese female tourist. She also mentioned the immigration clearance shortcut after arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



