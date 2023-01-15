15-year-old Thai schoolgirl who committed suicide in Chachoengsao was bullied at school

January 23, 2023 TN
Maha Chakkapat Road in Chachoengsao

Maha Chakkapat Road in Chachoengsao. Photo: Thanapas som.




Being bullied by friends at school appears to have led to the recent suicide of a 15-year girl in Ban Tha Liab of Tha Kradan sub-district in Sanam Chai Khet district of Chachoengsao Province, according to the Facebook page of Teenee Paed Riew.

The girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a house in her village, leaving behind a hand-written suicide note lamenting her bullying by friends at school.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

Mae Sot Border Reopens After Three-Year Closure

January 16, 2023 TN
Sing Buri Market viewed from the main road

Police officer transferred for drinks party at police station in Sing Buri

January 15, 2023 TN
Road through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province

Monk killed as bus rams barriers on hilly road in Phetchabun

January 15, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

No Legal Police Motorcade Allowed for Tourists: DPM Anutin

January 23, 2023 TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysian PM to Visit Thailand for Security Talks Next Month

January 23, 2023 TN
Maha Chakkapat Road in Chachoengsao

15-year-old Thai schoolgirl who committed suicide in Chachoengsao was bullied at school

January 23, 2023 TN
View of railway through agricultural fields

Railway crossing crash in Songkhla, 1 killed, 2 injured

January 23, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

3 policemen offered controversial VVIP service to Chinese visitor

January 22, 2023 TN