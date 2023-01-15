15-year-old Thai schoolgirl who committed suicide in Chachoengsao was bullied at school
Being bullied by friends at school appears to have led to the recent suicide of a 15-year girl in Ban Tha Liab of Tha Kradan sub-district in Sanam Chai Khet district of Chachoengsao Province, according to the Facebook page of Teenee Paed Riew.
The girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a house in her village, leaving behind a hand-written suicide note lamenting her bullying by friends at school.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.