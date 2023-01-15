15-year-old Thai schoolgirl who committed suicide in Chachoengsao was bullied at school









Being bullied by friends at school appears to have led to the recent suicide of a 15-year girl in Ban Tha Liab of Tha Kradan sub-district in Sanam Chai Khet district of Chachoengsao Province, according to the Facebook page of Teenee Paed Riew.

The girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a house in her village, leaving behind a hand-written suicide note lamenting her bullying by friends at school.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





