Railway crossing crash in Songkhla, 1 killed, 2 injured

January 23, 2023 TN
View of railway through agricultural fields

View of railway through agricultural fields. Photo: Arjun Venugopal. CC0.




SONGKHLA: A woman passenger died and a newly wed couple were injured when their pickup was hit by an express train at a railway crossing in Chana district on Sunday.

The accident occurred about noon on the railway crossing at Moo 1 village in tambon Paching, about 5 kilometres from Chana railway station. There is a stop sign with a strobe light at the crossing, but no barriers.

