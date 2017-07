Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has hinted local elections and the Bangkok gubernatorial election will take place next year, after the upcoming royal ceremonies.

He said, “We will look into an appropriate time after the royal cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the coronation of His Majesty the King. So, we will talk about how to hold elections next year.”

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH

BANGKOK POST